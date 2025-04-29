New Parkinson’s support group launching in Southampton for working age people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new support group for working age people affected by Parkinson’s will launch in Southampton.

Taking place on Wednesday, April 30 from 7.30pm, the new Parkinson’s group will be held at Brewhouse and Kitchen, Highfield, SO17 1QD. The support group is for anyone working aged who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and their families and friends, for a cuppa and a chat.

Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological condition for which there currently is no cure. The main symptoms of the condition are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, although there are more than 40 symptoms.

Leigh-Beth Stroud, Area Development Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said:“Being diagnosed with Parkinson's can be a shock, and adapting to life with the condition is challenging for both the person affected and their loved ones. We are incredibly grateful to Matt Plant who approached Parkinson's UK to help set up a new support group for working aged people affected by Parkinson's.

“We know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make a significant difference. That's why our local groups and networks are so crucial for people in Southampton. It's vital that we support everyone affected by Parkinson's so that together, we can help each person feel empowered to regain control of their life with Parkinson's.”

For more information about the support group, contact Matt Plant, Southampton support group volunteer on 07710 700 767.