Popular Halloween trail returns to Hampshire with new attractions
A popular illuminated Halloween trail returns to the region this year, filled with new attractions and more spooky fun than before.
Halloween at Moors Valley, which opened for the first time last year, returns to the country park from 23 October until the 2 November.
New to the trail for this year is the addition of brand new characters, with guests set to encounter a sinister Plague Doctor, Devilish Dracula and a creepy scarecrow hiding in the forest.
Other features include a visit to an eerily possessed pumpkin farm as well as a walk through a giant spider tunnel.
Halloween themed treats will be on sale at the event including half-and-half trick or treat pizzas, bewitched heaven and hell burgers and vampire dogs.
Tickets to Halloween at Moors Valley are available from: www.forestryengland.uk/moors-valley-halloween