Portchester charity beer festival returns this summer

Portchester Community Centre’s Beer Festival is back by popular demand!

The Portchester Community Centre's annual Beer Festival brings the local community and the visitors together to enjoy a relaxed and fun environment with great food and entertainment. Visitors can come and listen to the soulful sounds of Dylan Willis and Malc De Reding, whilst trying a tasty selection of Beers, Ales and Ciders.

The 2024 Beer Festival is taking place on Saturday, July 27 from midday to 8pm at the Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove PO16 9AD.

Tickets are now on sale, available to purchase via ticketsource https://ww.ticketsource/portchester-community-centre . There is also a special offer to buy ten tickets and get one free!

All proceeds will go to the Community Centre charity and in supporting further development of the facilities. If you would like to volunteer at the centre get in contact. 023 9232 1787. Email: [email protected] Follow us on Facebook & Instagram.