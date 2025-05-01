Portsmouth DJ Dan Thompson Returns Home for Historic Spinnaker Tower Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hiya Team @ The News Portsmouth, I’d love to flag a visually stunning, highly localised, and culturally significant story happening this July in Portsmouth. On Saturday, July 12th, the Spinnaker Tower will host its first-ever live clubbing event — and it’s being headlined by Dan Thompson, an internationally touring DJ who was born and raised right here in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer, dance music history will be made high above the Solent as international touring DJ and Portsmouth native Dan Thompson returns home to headline the first-ever live clubbing event inside the iconic Spinnaker Tower — the South Coast’s most prestigious viewing platform.

Dubbed “A Dark Odyssey”, the event marks the official launch of Into The Abyss — a cutting-edge new clubbing brand and record label that blends emotive trance, hypnotic techno, and deep house with immersive live experiences. Set for Saturday, July 12th from 7PM – 12AM, this unique event will see Spinnaker Tower transformed into a futuristic rave sanctuary for just a limited number of ticket holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What makes this even more powerful is the story behind it: Dan Thompson, a homegrown artist turned global electronic music talent, will take centre stage in his hometown with a three-hour DJ set, premiering music from his debut album, which this week hit #1 in the Beatport Trance Top 100 releases — a major milestone in the world of electronic music.

Techno in the tower!!

“To play my debut album, in my hometown, at the top of the tower I used to look at as a kid — that’s not just a gig, that’s a moment,” said Thompson. “This night is about celebrating where I came from, how far we've come, and giving Portsmouth something truly unforgettable.”

The event will also feature an all-star DJ lineup from the Into The Abyss roster — including surprise guests from across the UK and Europe — performing across genres from euphoric trance to peak-time techno. With glass floors, panoramic city views, and state-of-the-art sound and lighting, this will be the first time Spinnaker Tower becomes a nightclub in the sky.

Local businesses, music fans, and national media are already buzzing with anticipation. With only very limited tickets available via Skiddle and Eventbrite, the event is expected to sell out quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t just a club night. It’s a cultural moment — for Portsmouth, for electronic music, and for anyone who’s ever danced under the stars and dreamed of something bigger.

EVENT DETAILS: Saturday 12th July

7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth

Dan Thompson (3HR Album Set) + Special Guests

Tickets: [Skiddle] + [Eventbrite]