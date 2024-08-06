Portsmouth Memory Walk is back for 2024

Memory Walk is so much more than a sponsored walk.

Every year tens of thousands of amazing people like YOU come together to remember, to share and to bring hope for a brighter future ✨

Walk for those you love, for those you’ve lost and for those whose future you care about this Autumn Take in the views of Canoe Lake and the Southsea coastline on Saturday 5 October knowing that you’re walking to provide help and hope to anyone affected by dementia.

Memory Walkers waving as they follow route around Canoe LakeMemory Walkers waving as they follow route around Canoe Lake
Let’s walk for a future where dementia no longer devastates lives. Join a walk to remember, at Canoe Lake, Portsmouth on Saturday 5 October 📍 https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/memory-walk/find-a-walk/portsmouth

