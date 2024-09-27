Portsmouth urged to get their aprons on and fundraise for Marie Curie this Autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie is calling on all budding bakers in Portsmouth to help them raise some much-kneaded dough by signing up to its autumn baking fundraiser.

Whether you’re a cupcake king, a queen of tarts or more of a baking late-bloomer, Marie Curie has got choux covered with everything you need to host your own bake-off challenge, cupcake decorating competition, cake sale or pie-eating contest.

When signing up, Marie Curie will send all budding bakers a special recipe pack with autumnal bakes from Melissa Hemsley, the Hairy Bikers and Fay Ripley, to help inspire people in Portsmouth to get creative in the kitchen. Bakers will also get everything they need to help make their fundraiser a success – from posters and social media graphics to invitations and fundraising in-memory cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor, author and presenter, Fay Ripley, who is supporting the campaign by sharing her own banana and chocolate loaf recipe, said: “I find myself yelling “use your loaf!” at everyone and anyone so now I’ve used my loaf - my banana and chocolate loaf in fact! - to support Marie Curie with their important work, delivering expert care at the end of life. I promise I won’t yell at you, but I hope everyone gets baking with me!”

Calling all budding bakers this Autumn

Ella Jackson, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Portsmouth, said: “Whether you’re crazy about chocolate cake or partial to pumpkin pie, this autumn Marie Curie is making raising funds for expert end of life care a piece of cake.

“As the nights draw in, baking and sharing sweet treats can be fun (and tasty!) way to help Marie Curie continue to provide expert care and support at the end of life, free from unnecessary pain, so people can have the dignity and respect they deserve, whatever their illness.

“It’s up to you how you fundraise – you could ask friends, family or work colleagues to bake up a storm with you or you could go it alone and enjoy arranging your own bake sale. However you choose to fundraise, we’ll support you throughout - and you will be helping ensure that Marie Curie is there for more people, and their loved ones, when they need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie Curie is dependent on fundraising and public donations. In Portsmouth, Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals provide expert hospice care to people in their own home. As well as providing hospice care and hospice at home care across the UK, Marie Curie also has a free Information and Support line which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

To find out more and sign up for Marie Curie’s autumn baking challenge, visit mariecurie.org.uk/autumn or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Ella Jackson on 01883 832 643 or [email protected].