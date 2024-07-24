Queen tribute band to mark 50 years of iconic Bohemian Rhapsody

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of legendary rock band Queen are to experience another ‘kind of magic’ in 2025 when official tribute band Queen Extravaganza tours the UK and Ireland to mark the 50th anniversary of the phenomenal anthem Bohemian Rhapsody.

With musicians hand-picked by Roger Taylor and a show produced by the original Queen stars, Queen Extravaganza: Celebrating 50 years of Bohemian Rhapsody will visit 25 venues across the UK and Ireland in early 2025 including a date at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday March 01.

Alongside the incredible singalong classic Bohemian Rhapsody, fans can expect the biggest hits from the biggest band in the world, including Another One Bites The Dust, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga and many more.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 12 July from www.queenonline.com/quex and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Speaking about Queen Extravaganza, Roger Taylor said: “We hand-pick the most incredible musicians for Queen Extravaganza – and they do a fantastic job honouring our songs. It’s a great show, designed to celebrate the legacy of Queen for fans of all ages.”

Brian May added: “QuEx is something unique - not just a tribute band, but an extension of the Queen family, whose dedication to excellence is now legendary. The Queen Extravaganza Will Rock You!”

Queen Extravaganza has been touring for more than a decade, bringing the spectacular show to fans around the world, with previous tours taking the band to the USA, Canada, Australia, South America and beyond.

The 90-minute set is packed with more than 20 hits taken from Queen’s huge back-catalogue – with fans hailing the show as being the closest they can get to the original.

The 2025 line-up is to be confirmed.

Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, is presented by Phil McIntyre Live.

For more information visit www.queenonline.com/quex

2025 UK AND IRELAND TOUR

28-Jan

Liverpool Empire

14-Feb

Sheffield City Hall

29-Jan

Bath Forum

15-Feb

Manchester O2 Apollo

31-Jan

Brighton Centre

17-Feb

Newcastle O2 City Hall

01-Feb

Bournemouth International Centre

18-Feb

Leeds First Direct Arena

03-Feb

Oxford New Theatre

19-Feb

Blackpool Opera House

04-Feb

Plymouth Pavilions

21-Feb

Belfast Waterfront

06-Feb

Stockton Globe

22-Feb

Dublin 3Olympia

07-Feb

Hull Connexin Live

24-Feb

Cardiff Utilita Arena

08-Feb

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

25-Feb

Swansea Arena

10-Feb

Edinburgh Playhouse

26-Feb

Llandudno Venue Cymru

11-Feb

Aberdeen Music Hall

28-Feb

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

13-Feb

Birmingham Symphony Hall

01-Mar

Portsmouth Guildhall

02-Mar