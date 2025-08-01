REEL Cinemas Fareham: What's on this weekend
REEL Cinemas Fareham located in the town centre has range of films showing this weekend from family-friendly to nail-biting action.
Showings include Smurfs, The Bad Guys 2, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Naked Gun.
Smurfs, an animated musical comedy, is being shown at 09:40 and 11:50.
This family-friendly animation stars Rihanna as Smurfette.
Another movie for all the family to enjoy is The Bad Guys 2 is on at 10:00, 12:30, 15:00 and 17:30.
The sequel to 2022s The Bad Guys brings back Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina and many more.
Marvels' First Family arrive on the big-screen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently showing at 13:00, 15:50, 17:30, 18:45 and 20:00.
The ensemble cast stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
If it's action comedy you looking for then look no further than The Naked Gun scheduled at 14:00. 16:10, 18:20 and 20:20.
Following in is father's footsteps Liam Neeson stars as Police Squad Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. to save the world. Joining Neeson are Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser and many more.
REEL Cinemas Fareham is located in Market Quay, PO16 0BX.
For more information visit reelcinemas.co.uk.
REEL recommends film-fans to check it's website or contact the cinema directly for the most up to date information, as showtimes are subject to change.