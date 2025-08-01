REEL Cinemas Fareham: What's on this weekend

Film fans have a range of options to see this weekend at their local independent cinema

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

REEL Cinemas Fareham located in the town centre has range of films showing this weekend from family-friendly to nail-biting action.

Showings include Smurfs, The Bad Guys 2, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Naked Gun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smurfs, an animated musical comedy, is being shown at 09:40 and 11:50.

REEL Cinemas in Fareham

This family-friendly animation stars Rihanna as Smurfette.

Another movie for all the family to enjoy is The Bad Guys 2 is on at 10:00, 12:30, 15:00 and 17:30.

The sequel to 2022s The Bad Guys brings back Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina and many more.

Marvels' First Family arrive on the big-screen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently showing at 13:00, 15:50, 17:30, 18:45 and 20:00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ensemble cast stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

If it's action comedy you looking for then look no further than The Naked Gun scheduled at 14:00. 16:10, 18:20 and 20:20.

Following in is father's footsteps Liam Neeson stars as Police Squad Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. to save the world. Joining Neeson are Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser and many more.

REEL Cinemas Fareham is located in Market Quay, PO16 0BX.

For more information visit reelcinemas.co.uk.

REEL recommends film-fans to check it's website or contact the cinema directly for the most up to date information, as showtimes are subject to change.