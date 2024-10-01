Scarecrow scramble, ghostly ghouls, and spooky stories at Beaulieu this October half-term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get set for a spooktacular October half-term at Beaulieu, where fun family adventures await! From 26th October to 3rd November, visitors are invited to get stuck into a variety of autumn-themed activities perfect for all ages. Plus, have double the fun with two days out for the price of one when you take up Beaulieu’s ever-popular return for free offer, so you don’t miss out on any of the half-term entertainment!

On your marks… get set… GO! Get ready to take on the all-new ‘scarecrow scramble’ trail. This family-friendly trail invites visitors to hunt for eight uniquely named scarecrows hidden throughout the Beaulieu attraction. From the enchanting Beaulieu Abbey Ruins and the Victorian gardens to Palace House and even the National Motor Museum, keep your eyes peeled wherever you go and find each unique symbol to decode at the bothy, located in the Victorian Vegetable Garden.

Once you’ve successfully deciphered the magic word, remain inside the bewitching bothy to try your hand at mysterious potion making. Walk in the footsteps of the monks who lived in Beaulieu Abbey many centuries ago and discover which herbs they believed would cure their ailments. Then, on your autumnal stroll around the grounds and gardens, see if you can spot these plants still growing today.

For something more sinister, step into the eerie world of ghostly tales as spooky stories are told inside Palace House. Venture into the grand country home and take a seat within the Portrait Gallery to hear stories of famous figureheads that still haunt the house today. Be sure to check out the Victorian Kitchen along the way to meet Lord Montagu’s cook, who will be preparing some seasonal bakes to get hands-on with.

October half-term fun at Beaulieu

The National Motor Museum has been overrun with its own ghostly ghouls this October half-term and Beaulieu needs help finding them all. Kids will need to keep a look out for spooky ghosts who may be hiding amongst the world-famous collection of motor vehicles. Whilst exploring, don’t forget to take a wander through Streets Ahead: Motoring in Mid-Century Britain,which is brimming with nostalgia and memories and will take you back to the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Then, make your way to the In Focus Gallery with its brand-new mixed media display Burnout! 60th Anniversary of British International Drag Racing Festival.

Kids will love letting off steam in the Little Beaulieu adventure play area, nestled within the picturesque grounds. Young adventurers can explore the wooden replica of Palace House in all seasons and can discover secret passageways, zoom on the zipwire and crawl through the trick bookcase, all while parents take a well-deserved break in the family friendly seating area.

That’s not all! It’s visitors last chance of the year to book a phantasmagorical ride in one of TV and films most iconic cars, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang! Add an extra special addition to your day out with a ride in this ‘fine-four-fendered-friend’ for a spin about the grounds.*

Whether you’re exploring the New Forest on holiday this October half-term or simply looking for a day out with the family, Beaulieu is the ideal destination to enjoy a marvellous day out, together. Have double the fun with two days out for the price of one so you don’t miss any of the half-term activities. The Beaulieu return for free offer lets you and your original guests have a return visit within six days of your original visit at no extra cost**

All of the additional October half-term activities are included in your general admission ticket to Beaulieu, which also covers entry to Little Beaulieu, the National Motor Museum, World of Top Gear, On Screen Cars, Palace House, Secret Army exhibition, Beaulieu Abbey, its grounds and gardens and unlimited rides on the Monorail and Veteran Bus. Visit www.beaulieu.co.uk for more information and to book your tickets now.

*Additional charges apply with tickets bookable upon arrival. Please note rides cannot go ahead in wet weather conditions.

** To use the return for free offer, please collect a pass from National Motor Museum. The pass is valid for the original guests only.