Southampton International Boat Show recreates Abbey Road album cover

The Southampton International Boat Show has recreated The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ artwork on the water to celebrate the 55th anniversary of both the show and the album.

Replacing the zebra crossing of Abbey Road in London with a giant stand-up paddleboard on the Solent in Southampton, a Beatles tribute band balanced on the board over the water to capture the perfect shot, with the marina boats giving the impression of the north London road.

The stunt was in advance of this year’s Boat Show, which is set to take over Mayflower Park from Friday 13th to Sunday 22nd September 2024 and promises an unforgettable celebration of all things marine.

For fans of the Beatles, ‘Beatles Dub Club’ – a magical mystery DJ set consisting of covers, remixes and tracks from the Fab Four – will be taking to the Shipyard stage on Friday 13th, Saturday 14th, Sunday 15th, Thursday 19th and Saturday 21st, part of a star-studded line-up headlined by Chris Moyles (14th) and Ibiza Symphony (21st).

A Beatles tribute act recreate the band’s famous Abbey Road album cover on a giant SUP

As Britain’s largest marine festival, the show will cater to everyone—from seasoned sailors to first-time explorers. Visitors can discover an incredible range of exhibits, from stand-up paddleboards to luxurious superyachts, and discover the latest innovations in boating technology.

The show’s Watersports Zone will return better than ever, featuring 30% more activities on the Watersports Lake. Whether you're a kayaking enthusiast or trying paddleboarding for the first time, expert instructors will be on hand to ensure you make the most of your time on the water.

Unmissable highlights include:

Show Marina : The largest temporary show marina in Europe, showcasing over 350 boats, from sleek yachts to adrenaline-pumping speedboats, with renowned exhibitors such as Sunseeker, Princess, and Beneteau.

: The largest temporary show marina in Europe, showcasing over 350 boats, from sleek yachts to adrenaline-pumping speedboats, with renowned exhibitors such as Sunseeker, Princess, and Beneteau. Classic & Day Boat zone, sponsored by Classic Boat Magazine: A journey through maritime history with beautifully restored classic boats and modern yachts, offering hands-on experiences in knot-tying, boatbuilding, and even helming a vessel.

A journey through maritime history with beautifully restored classic boats and modern yachts, offering hands-on experiences in knot-tying, boatbuilding, and even helming a vessel. The Shipyard, sponsored by GAC Pindar: Back by popular demand, this vibrant area will host live music, including DJ sets from Chris Moyles and Ibiza Symphony, street food stalls, and giant screens showing live sports and the America’s Cup.

Back by popular demand, this vibrant area will host live music, including DJ sets from Chris Moyles and Ibiza Symphony, street food stalls, and giant screens showing live sports and the America’s Cup. Quayside Club: For those looking to enjoy the show in style, the Quayside Club offers luxury hospitality, including an exclusive menu crafted by award-winning chef Jonas Lodge.

Tickets are available to purchase from the Show website: southamptonboatshow.com