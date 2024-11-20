Steam railway Santa trains even more special this year

The festive booking office at the Isle of Wight Steam Railway.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Isle of Wight Steam Railway. The railway’s Santa Special rides have been a favourite with Island and visiting families for years, and this year, there are some new surprises to make the experience even more special.

On arrival, families will get the chance to experience an enhanced Winter Wonderland, try their hand at some Christmas crafting – all new for 2024.

Then they will head for the platform to board the specially dressed Santa Special train before heading to see Santa in his magical grotto.

The railway has always seen the Santa Special season as one of its highlights and have worked to make the experience that bit more special this year.

The Santa Special train at the Isle of Wight Steam Railway.

During Wizarding Week, the wand-making activities for kids proved very popular, so that has been extended into the Christmas with some seasonal craft activities.

And the specially chosen fairground rides will add to the enchanting feel of the Havenstreet headquarters.

Marc Morgan Huws, Isle of Wight Steam Railway chief executive, said: “Every year we like to try new things to enhance the experience and 2024 is no exception.

“From the moment they arrive, children can expect an incredible day out.

“Our teams here have been working tirelessly to perfect the Santa Special occasion.”

The Santa Specials will run on December 7 and 8, 14 and 15, and between December 20 and Christmas Eve.

And don’t forget the Boxing Day and New Year specials for a relaxing holiday train ride.

For tickets and further details go to iwsteamrailway.co.uk/events/