The Kettle is on in Cosham

Monday marked the launch of Community Kettle Intergenerational Hub in Cosham High Street. Community Kettle are on a mission to challenge how communities join together

The Hub was officially opened by Hub Helpers Sandra Harvey and Lottie Healy who have become firm friends since they both started volunteering , living up to the Kettle’s ethos of all ages working together.

Founder Nicole Heard explained how the hub was very much a community effort. “From John’s incredible building skills to Clare’ legendary cucumber sandwiches and Daz’s relaxed and friendly bingo. The Kettle family has grown.” She explained how as a team of volunteers they had laughed, cried, bled, cleaned, painted, cleaned some more and even hovered the fake grass ( sorry Isaac).

For those of you who haven’t met team kettle; a small team of diverse people facing their own personal challenges including disability, medical retirement and other personal concerns. Together though they have brought the community of Cosham together to develop a disused ex doggy day care into a vibrant community space complete with chatter cafe, experience room and private meeting space.

Already twenty thousand people have come into the Hub to find out more and get involved. The team are keen to eventually extend the opening hours from 10-2pm to eventually 8-9pm , with further groups and business partnerships taking advantage of this warm welcoming space. They are also keen to offer further opportunities for the community such as hosting murder mystery dinners, memory singing sessions, Prom events , health awareness events and monthly markets.

The chatter café continues to offer teas and coffees on a donation basis. Director Kirstine Impey explained a new pay it forward initiative which was introduced at the launch. This will allows for the community to purchase pink tokens that can be used by others across the hub. “Our aim is to support people who might need financial assistance. People can help themselves to a pink token, each worth a pound, to pay towards food from our cafe or help reduce the costs of activities.”

Community Kettle are also offering the opportunity for businesses and individuals to sponsor a wooden jigsaw piece that will remain on display in the hub. Lots of businesses and individuals are already being celebrated on jigsaw pieces displayed around a beautiful mural painted by resident artist Tracey-Mae.

Like to find out more about Community Kettle Intergenerational Hub?

Why not pop into their café and enjoy a cuppa and a cake or checkout their website httpscommunitykettlecic