The Mindful Movement Coach at Goodwood

This Thursday … ‘An Evening with Claire Tamplin- The Mindful Movement Coach’ As CEO and Creator at The Mindful Movement Coach, local Mother and Former Teacher, Claire Tamplin shares how she is forever grateful to be able to show up and speak about her mission on wellness across the UK. ‘I have been invited to speak and guide members through a unique sharing of my award-winning Mindful Movement Method at the ‘Home of Exceptional Experiences’ and world leading experts at Goodwood Estate.’

Home to the Dukes of Richmond since 1697, Goodwood is a unique sporting estate set in 11,000 acres of the beautiful South Downs, rich in Heritage and unparalleled journey of exceptional experiences.

From Goodwood:

‘At Goodwood, we offer a transformative, tailored approach to health and wellbeing, harnessing nature’s restorative power across our 11,000 acres, guided by considered approaches underpinned by science and delivered by world-class experts.

The Mindful Movement Coach

Join us for a unique evening with Claire Tamplin, The Mindful Movement Coach, as she shares her approach to wellness that will both inspire you and ignite your connection to your inner self.

You’ll have the opportunity to feel the benefits of her introspective practice in action as well as enjoying a mindful moment that allows you to press pause, relax and recharge; before setting some powerful intentions for the year ahead.

No experience is required for this exceptional experience, only an open mind and willingness to gain new knowledge to a peaceful way of being.’