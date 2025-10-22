The Watercress Line is all set to sparkle with dazzling festive experiences this Christmas

There will be plenty of memorable moments at The Watercress Line in Hampshire this Christmas with the spectacular Steam Illuminations, dining on board the Festive Countryman and the fabulous Festive Afternoon Tea, plus the much-loved Father Christmas Express - which is already fully booked.

Steam Illuminations is back for 2025 - bigger, brighter and more magical than ever!

It will run from 28 November to 28 December with Christmas Vibes, followed by the Pop Anthems Party Train from 29 December to 4 January 2026.

Steam trains will be transformed into a dazzling spectacle of colour, music, and festive cheer, returning with a reimagined experience - featuring immersive entertainment, enhanced light displays, and more onboard fun with ‘Voiceover Man’ to make your journey truly unforgettable.

From the moment you step into the glowing carriages, you’ll be wrapped in a vibrant light and sound display. Thousands of synchronised LED lights - both inside and out - create a dynamic, ever-changing show that surrounds you in colour and rhythm.

And with a complimentary onboard LED wristband included, everyone becomes part of the light show as the brightly illuminated train travels through the Hampshire countryside.

New for this year, live onboard entertainers will get people in the festive mood - while outside the train along your journey, the Snow Cascade and Talking and Singing Christmas Trees are back, bringing more joyous fun.

Find out more and book now at: https://watercressline.co.uk/lights

Enjoy the Festive Countryman’s delicious lunch in a first-class dining carriage on 27 November, 3 and 10 December. The three-course menu includes roast turkey and luxury Christmas pudding, with other options available. Watch the countryside go by as you finish the dining experience over coffee or tea, with mints and a mince pie.

The Watercress Line’s Festive Afternoon Tea on 27 November, 3 and 10 December is another perfect way to toast the season, served to guests in heritage carriages while passing along the scenic South Downs. The sumptuous menu includes a selection of savoury and sweet treats, drinks and a complimentary glass of Christmas Punch on arrival.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “Christmas is a truly special time at The Watercress Line, and this year we’re thrilled to offer our much-loved festive experiences to make marvellous memories for all the family.

“Whether you’re joining us for the magical Father Christmas Express, stepping on-board the dazzling Steam Illuminations, or treating yourself to a Festive Countryman Lunch or Afternoon Tea, we can’t wait to welcome our visitors this Christmas.”

Tickets are on sale now, early booking advised to avoid disappointment.

Find out more at: https://watercressline.co.uk.