The Wyvern fest

Raising Money for Charity. This year we are supporting Ickle Pickle to help raise money for premature babies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wyvern in Lee-on-Solent is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual Wyvern Fest—a vibrant day brimming with music, entertainment, drinks, and delicious food.

We can't overlook the importance of supporting this year's selected charity, Ickle Pickle, which holds a special place in the hearts of many, including one of our own team members.

This exciting all-day event is completely free to attend, and it's set to take place on July 19, 2025. Join us for a fantastic celebration!