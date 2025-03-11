The Wyvern fest

By Charlie Houghton
Contributor
Published 11th Mar 2025, 08:48 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 11:32 BST
Raising Money for Charity. This year we are supporting Ickle Pickle to help raise money for premature babies.

The Wyvern in Lee-on-Solent is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual Wyvern Fest—a vibrant day brimming with music, entertainment, drinks, and delicious food.

We can't overlook the importance of supporting this year's selected charity, Ickle Pickle, which holds a special place in the hearts of many, including one of our own team members.

This exciting all-day event is completely free to attend, and it's set to take place on July 19, 2025. Join us for a fantastic celebration!

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice