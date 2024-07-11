George Sampson will star in the title role of Dick Whittington

Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson is joining the cast of this year’s Pompey Panto at The Kings Theatre to play the title role of Dick Whittington.

Since winning the second series of the hit ITV show aged just 14 back in 2008, George has gone on to have an impressive performance career – from starring in Waterloo Road and Emmerdale, to leading roles in West End shows and international tours.

George won the ratings-topping show with his memorable updating of Gene Kelly’s Singin’ In The Rain routine to a dance music remix.

He has successfully forged a career as a respected triple-threat musical theatre performer and popular TV and film actor, both in the UK and internationally.

A seasoned panto star, George will play the title role of Dick Whittington alongside previously announced stars, including EastEnders actress – and Portsmouth local – Lorraine Stanley as Queen Rat, Pompey Panto favourites Julia Worsley as Fairy Bow-Bells, Joe Rowntree as Silly Billy and Jacob Bailey in the role of The Cat.

A panto veteran, George has previously played Peter Pan, the title role in Jack and The Beanstalk, as well as his fair share of princes. But this will be his first Dick Whittington.

He said: “I’m thrilled to announce my involvement in this year’s production of Dick Whittington!

“This will be my debut in this role and show, which brings a fresh and exciting challenge even after many years of performing in pantomimes.

“I have fond memories of my brief stint in Portsmouth back in 2017 with (Madness jukebox musical) Our House.

“Ever since, I’ve eagerly awaited the chance to return and perform on the stage of the stunning Kings Theatre.

“The stories I’ve heard about Portsmouth audiences and their love for the shows here are heartwarming, and I can’t wait to be part of that magic!

“Audiences can look forward to an evening packed with laughter, impressive choreography, and unforgettable routines.

“It’s going to be a night of fun and entertainment for the whole family or group of friends. Get ready, Portsmouth – this is going to be a spectacular show!”

Dick Whittington will run from Friday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 31 at The Kings Theatre, Southsea.

Tickets cost from £10. Call the box office on (023) 9282 8282, or go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.