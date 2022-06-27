CBeebies favourite Hey Duggee has its first stage show - and the tour is coming to Hampshire

Among the 24 theatres featured on the tour are MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton from December 3-10, and Theatre Royal in Brighton on February 7-8, 2023.

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC and Studio AKA creation has won six Baftas and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show will see Duggee, The Squirrels and friends brought to life through innovative puppetry and storytelling in a fun and inclusive performance packed with laughs, songs, and dance for young fans to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hey Duggee Live Theatre Show is touring the UK in winter 2022/23

Hey Duggee was the most streamed children’s show on BBC iPlayer in 2021 and is popular among both children and parents; with fans both young and old, up and down the country now able to join the much-loved character on tour.

Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor are joining forces with award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax Family Entertainment and BBC Studios for their biggest ever live touring theatre production.

Ben Hatton, Cuffe and Taylor’s director of theatre touring, said: ‘We are incredibly excited to be working with both Kenny Wax and BBC Studios to present Hey Duggee live for the first time ever.

‘The TV show has proved to be an absolute phenomenon and we hope to enjoy the same success in theatres across the UK. This is a great relationship for us all and one that we look forward to developing further.’