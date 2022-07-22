Groundlings Theatre to put on a free one-day summer family festival

The Kent Road, Portsea venue will be hosting a fun-packed day from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, July 30.

Entry is free, but all donations and funds raised raised throughout the day will go towards the ongoing restoration of the Grade II* listed building, which was built in 1784.

Laura Owens, events co-ordinator for The Groundlings Theatre Trust which runs the venue, said: ‘Building on previous individual events we have held here, our family fun days and artisan markets, we have decided to combine the two with the addition of a full bill of live music on our outdoor stage and street food vendors – there really is something for everyone.’

The cast of the 2021 Groundlings Theatre panto Beauty and The Beast celebrate at the official opening of the building's restored frontage in October 2021. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘We thought that it being the start of the summer holidays it would be nice for families to be able to do something that’s free.

‘Their will be loads of entertainment for the kids ranging from a magic show, balloon modelling, party games and our ever popular funfair games run by our amazing volunteers.

‘With our panto this year being Robin Hood, we have Robin Hood-themed arts and crafts with the amazing Creation Station and the kids – and parents – can get festival-ready with face-painting and hair braids.

‘Our outdoor area will be buzzing with creativity with an artisan market, delicious street food and live music and our bar will be open all day for craft beers and local spirits and special summer cocktails.

‘There will also be a visit from two very special fairytale princesses who will sing for the children and do a meet and greet.’

Live acts performing include Million Pebble Beach, Matthew Hovenden, Kylie Earl, Ollie Hutton, King Rollo and Fraser Harper.

And for one day only, those at the festival will also be able to snap up bargain price tickets for this year’s panto.

‘It’s obviously a very difficult time for theatres, and with the cost of living crisis, things like a trip to the theatre move down the list of priorities.

‘That’s why we’re lowering the price of our panto tickets in a flash sale to £10 each, so it will make it more affordable and enable families to have some fun.’