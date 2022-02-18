Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is coming to the Mayflower Theatre.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is a dance theatre show written and adapted for the stage by Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight and directed and choreographed by Rambert's Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer.

But when will the stage show come to Southampton' s Mayflower Theatre?

Here is everything you need to know:

When will the show be on at the Mayflower Theatre?

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will be on at the Mayflower Theatre from February 7 to February 11, 2023.

What is the stage show about?

The show will feature 20 members of Rambert dance company on stage with a live band playing specially commissioned music.

Through dance theatre, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair.

While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy’s gang.

Tommy and the Peaky Blinders fought together at Flanders and the show opens in the trenches.

Bound by this experience, a very personal story unfolds as the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate, and Tommy is intoxicated by the mysterious Grace.

Is there a trailer for the show?

A trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby has been released and it is embedded in this article.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby at the Mayflower Theatre are on sale now at mayflower.org.uk or 02380 711811.

