The star’s streaming channel, Ustreme, is on the lookout for up-and-coming comedians with open auditions will be held at The Gaiety bar from 10am-4pm on Saturday, May 20. Following the auditions, 12 comedians will be selected to attend “Laughter Class”, a week of intensive training where they will be put through their paces to learn all genres of comedy from stand-up to panto performance by a host of industry experts. Six of the comics will then be selected to take part in a live stand-up show, also to be staged at the Gaiety on a date to be confirmed.

The acts will be judged on the night by the live audience and a celebrity panel, with the winner receiving a prize – including supporting Jim Davidson at one of his shows and an hour-long special of their material filmed streamed on Ustreme.

Jim Davidson has launched a search for new comedy star in Southsea

Jim said: ‘My big break came on New Faces back in 1976. When I won that show I told my mum that she’d never have to work again as long as she lived. And she never did.

‘The world has changed a lot since then, but I really want to do something to give up-and-coming stars a shot like I was given, and the chance to make it in comedy. People need to laugh more than ever these days and I’ve no doubt there’s some fantastic comedians waiting in the wings ready to do just that.’

