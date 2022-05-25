The Kings Theatre is searching for a Cinderella to star in its next Pompey Panto

The historic Albert Road, Southsea, theatre is aiming to prove that dreams can come true as it is holding an open casting for the title role in the show which will run from December 2-31 this coming Christmas period.

They are inviting performers from all backgrounds, including new graduates, amateur societies, drama schools, universities or professional shows to audition.

If you are a highly skilled singer and actor with strong dance ability, the Kings Theatre is looking for you to join the talented cast.

The ensemble for Jack and the Beanstalk, the Pompey Panto for Christmas 2021 at The Kings Theatre, Southsea. Picture by Sheila Burnett

Jack Edwards, artistic director of The Kings Theatre and regular dame, said ‘We are delighted to be holding open auditions for the role of Cinderella this year.

‘Being cast as Cinderella would, I am sure, be a dream come true for many performers!

‘We are really looking forward to seeing as many people as possible for this role.

‘Our experience of holding open auditions over the past few years for various shows, most recently Titanic the Musical, has proven that there is an enormous wealth of talent across the area, and we are thrilled to be giving someone the chance to showcase that talent by casting them in the title role of Cinderella.’

Paul Woolf, chief executive officer of The Kings Theatre, added: ‘We at The Kings consider it a privilege to sit at the heart of the Portsmouth community.

‘Our intention is to provide someone with an opportunity of a lifetime whilst keeping the high production values that have made our Pompey Panto legendary.

‘By holding open auditions for the role of Cinderella, we can shine a light on the considerable talent we have available on the South Coast and the surrounding areas.

‘This is all part of our commitment to working with, and as a part of the local community, to provide self-produced shows that highlight the position of the Kings Theatre, both nationally and locally, as a vibrant and successful entertainment venue and production house.’

All information about the open auditions is on The Kings website at kingsportsmouth.co.uk.