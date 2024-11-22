UK's largest Christmas attraction opens this weekend - just 45 minutes from Portsmouth

Children can also meet Mrs Claus at The Magical Christmas Adventure

The UK’s largest indoor Christmas attraction is set to re-open this week for its twelfth year of bringing immersive Christmas magic to excited children and their families. The Magical Christmas Adventure is located surprisingly close to Portsmouth, based only 45 minutes away in Thatcham, Hampshire.

Each year, guests including thousands of excited children visit the 100,000 sqft attraction with their parents and grandparents, embarking upon a magical journey to the North Pole, enjoying a 2.5hour – 3.5hour immersive walkthrough experience a special tour of the North Pole The Magical Christmas Adventure has been entertaining children of all ages since 2013, with each year bringing a new and exciting immersive story to entertain our guests.

The Magical Christmas Adventure’s 2024 offering is scheduled to be its best yet with guests transported directly to the North Pole via Santa’s Shuttle. The shuttle itself is powered by ‘sprout energy’, the cleanest fuel on the planet, however, the speed of travel does have its consequences, a ‘unique aroma’. Upon arriving at the North Pole’s Arrivals Terminal, guests will be directed down Memory Lane to continue their journey to the Glacier Theatre, where they may catch a sound check by the latest Elfish Music Sensation, as they rehearse for their Christmas Extravaganza.

A snowman at The Magical Christmas Adventure

The journey continues to The Ice Palace, which proves to be the perfect place for one of Santa’s mischievous elves to create a snowball battle with your family before meeting Santa’s very own Teddy Bear, Bartholomew Bear, who is as old as Christmas itself he is as wise as his years and knows so much about all the visiting children. The tour of the North Pole gets even more thrilling with an exciting visit to the Mindcraft research and development unit where attendees will be dazzled as Santa’s AI specialists demonstrate their cutting-edge technology, using the Matrix to read Christmas wishes directly from everyone’s minds.

Guests will then take a delightful stroll through the enchanted forest, leading to the ‘World Famous’ Naughty and Nice Machine. Only those who have truly been nice this year will gain entry to Santa’s Lodge. The pinnacle of the experience awaits as guests meet Santa Claus himself! This magical moment is sure to be the highlight of the day, with an experience unlike any other. Meeting the REAL SANTA offers an unparalleled level of personalisation, leaving even the most ardent doubter, confident in their belief of Santa and his Christmas magic! His impressive knowledge of each visitor from Christmas wish lists to favourite games to enjoy with Granny and Grandad, will leave everyone astonished and with a cherished memory to look back on for years to come.

To add to the excitement, every child will depart from Santa’s lodge with a magical key that can be exchanged later at Santa’s Toy Shop for an early Christmas treat. After a visit with Santa and collecting that all important toy from Santa’s toy shop, the fun continues during the second half of your Magical Christmas Adventure as you visit Sparkle Copse, the Elven Village.

Wander through the Elven Christmas light show, through the Christmas tree walk in the snow arriving at Bartholomew’s Teddy Bear workshop - a magical place where children can make their own teddy bear with the special North Pole cuddle fluff mined by Yetis, followed by a visit to Crumble’s Kitchen to create your own cookie masterpiece! A journey to the North Pole wouldn’t be complete without meeting Santa’s reindeer, so there is also time to stop and make some reindeer food to scatter on your lawn at home on Christmas Eve – ensuring that Rudolph and his friends know exactly where to find you!

Magical memories await at The Magical Christmas Adventure in Hampshire.

With no time restriction on your visit to Sparkle Copse, guests can spend as much or as little time as they like completing each of the activities, meaning that those with younger children or children with additional needs don’t feel pressured to move on, the team behind the Magical Christmas Adventure want to make sure that the experience is memorable for everyone. Once you have all your goodies it is time for Mrs Claus to show you the way home through Santa’s Ice Kingdom to the enchanted Forest where a special Train station is hidden The final surprise for visitors to the North Pole is the return journey back to 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park, where everyone boards the North Pole Express, taking a ride through dense pine woods until they arrive back at 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park. With children leaving the North Pole with their very own teddy bear, festive cookie, a bag full of reindeer food, an early gift from Santa’s Toy Shop plus unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

The Magical Christmas Adventure is the UK’s number one indoor Christmas Experience, offering a magical experience whatever the weather outside. The Magical Christmas Adventure’s Managing Director, Darren Lamb, said “The whole team are extremely excited for the return of The Magical Christmas Adventure next week – it really is the highlight of our year!”

“Each year, our dedicated team of hardworking elves put their hearts and souls into creating an even more extravagant experience than before. We spend every day dreaming up captivating ideas that will leave our guests in awe. As the UK's largest indoor Christmas attraction, we pride ourselves on delivering an incredibly immersive and personalized experience that delights visitors no matter what the weather is outside. It's wonderful to see families returning year after year, and our elves can’t wait to greet those coming back for a second, third, or even fourth visit. We’re always working to make sure that there is something new to see each year and our indoor light show and Santa’s Shuttle are exciting new attractions for 2024. You simply have to join us and feel the magic for yourself—you won't be disappointed!"

With ticket prices starting at just £35 for adults and £45 for children, The Magical Christmas Adventure is open for visitors on selected dates from 23rd November until Christmas Eve.