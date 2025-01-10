Wimborne Care Home Starts a choir that makes a difference!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The local care home Wimborne on Hayling Island is excited to be a part of this amazing choir to support effected by dementia and are welcoming new singers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Memory Choir is an organisation with the aim of enhancing the wellbeing of people living with dementia through singing as a group.

There is a lot of evidence to show that singing provides people living with dementia, moments of memories that re-connect them to the present and to their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wimborne wanted to be part of a choir that is designed to connect all people living with dementia, such as those experiencing the condition, their family & friends, as well as carers and supporters. This rehersal also provides an opportunity to forge new friendships which add further support systems to their challenging daily lives.

memory choir practice

Wimborne Care Home hosts this choir on the third thursday of each month at 2pm followed by fresh tea and homemade cake so you can not only enjoy singing and music but a social afternoon tea to meet and mingle with new friends.