We’ve put together a list of some of the best beer gardens in the city – and further afield. Chosen on the list are outdoor drinking spots with large capacities, children’s play areas and stunning views.

The Met Office said Saturday, June 22 will have morning cloud that gradually “breaks to sunny spells” with 19C expected to be the highest in the area - and Sunday will be the same. Referring to the wider south east region, the forecaster added: “Cloud continuing to burn away through the afternoon, with more extensive sunshine developing. Maximum temperature 25C.

“Rather cloudy start Sunday, but this breaks to give some very warm sunshine. Turning fairly hot and quite humid Monday and Tuesday, with sunny spells, once any early mist clears.”

NOW READ: Warm sunshine predicted across Portsmouth area for weekend

From Southsea to West Meon, here are some of the best beer gardens in and around Portsmouth.

1 . Untitled design - 2023-09-10T125015.750.jpg Portsmouth pubs with beer gardensPhoto: Google, Malcolm Wells, Habibur Rahman, Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2 . The Admiral Drake - North End The Admiral Drake, North End, Portsmouth has turned some of its car parking space into an outdoor area that seats 100 people. Picture: Habibur RahmanPhoto: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . O'Neills - Southsea O'Neill's in Albert Road, Southsea, has a beer garden at the side of the site and it is in a prime location for people looking for a sunny spot.Photo: Google Photo Sales