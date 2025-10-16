13 of the best Portsmouth restaurants as chosen by you

By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:58 BST
We recently asked our readers to tell us their favourite places to eat in Portsmouth – here’s what they said.

Dozens of local people took to Facebook to share their top restaurants and eateries.

NOW READ: Portsmouth restaurants: Here are 13 new places to eat and drink

Suggestions spanned from international cuisine like Italian, Japanese and Indian as well as beloved takeaway and kebab vendors. As national curry week draws to a close, its the perfect time to track down a fiery dish or otherwise broaden your palate.

Here are 13 of our readers’ favourite restaurants.

Here are 13 restaurants recommended by our readers.

1. Our readers' favourite restaurants

Here are 13 restaurants recommended by our readers. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Sakura is a Japanese restaurant in Albert Road which specialises in dishes like chicken katsu curry.

2. Sakura - 9 Albert Road, Southsea

Sakura is a Japanese restaurant in Albert Road which specialises in dishes like chicken katsu curry. Photo: Dish Detective

Photo Sales
A well-established eatery, multiple readers reccomended the Akash Indian restaurant. Pictured: Chef Faz Forhad Ahmed with the popular dishes at the Akash. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. The Akash - 99 - 101 Albert Road, Southsea

A well-established eatery, multiple readers reccomended the Akash Indian restaurant. Pictured: Chef Faz Forhad Ahmed with the popular dishes at the Akash. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Memo Wall, an eatery serving Japanese Cuisine at Unit 54 in the Cascades Shopping Centre, was suggested by one commenter.

4. Memo Wall - Cascades Shopping Centre

Memo Wall, an eatery serving Japanese Cuisine at Unit 54 in the Cascades Shopping Centre, was suggested by one commenter. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthFacebook
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice