Jacket Required in Hayling Island is one of the food and drink businesses to have opened in the Portsmouth area in 2021.

14 food and drink businesses the Portsmouth area has welcomed in 2021 so far

Despite the year starting with the third national lockdown it hasn’t stopped new food and drink businesses from opening up in our area.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 4:25 pm

We have pulled together a list of 14 such businesses that have opened in Portsmouth and the surrounding towns so far in 2021.

1. Sainsbury's Local

A new Sainsbury's Local store opened at Stanhope House in Commercial Road, Portsmouth on January 28, 2021.

2. DESI old India cafe

DESI Old India Cafe opened up in Elm Grove, Southsea on February 1, 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. The Happy Bean

Sarah Lakey (40), owner of The Happy Bean vegan takeaway which opened in Stoke Road, Gosport on February 1, 2021. Picture: Sarah Standing (080221-2503)

4. Sweet Unique

Sweet Unique - a ice cream, milkshake, and waffle bar - has opened on High Street, Gosport in 2021. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270221-13)

