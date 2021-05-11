We have pulled together a list of 14 such businesses that have opened in Portsmouth and the surrounding towns so far in 2021.

You can see them in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

Have you visited or tried any of them?

Let us know in the comments below.

1. Sainsbury's Local A new Sainsbury's Local store opened at Stanhope House in Commercial Road, Portsmouth on January 28, 2021. Photo: Supplied Buy photo

2. DESI old India cafe DESI Old India Cafe opened up in Elm Grove, Southsea on February 1, 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

3. The Happy Bean Sarah Lakey (40), owner of The Happy Bean vegan takeaway which opened in Stoke Road, Gosport on February 1, 2021. Picture: Sarah Standing (080221-2503) Photo: Sarah Standing Buy photo

4. Sweet Unique Sweet Unique - a ice cream, milkshake, and waffle bar - has opened on High Street, Gosport in 2021. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270221-13) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo