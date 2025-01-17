2 . Green Mango Natural Salon - The Hard

Green Mango Natural Salon, at 18 Ordnance Row, Portsmouth, has a 4.8 Google rating based on 188 reviews. One person said: "I had an absolutely fantastic experience at this hair salon! From the moment I walked in, I was greeted with warm smiles and a welcoming atmosphere. The service I received was truly amazing, and I couldn't be happier with the results." Photo: Google