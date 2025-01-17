21 of the best Portsmouth area hairdresser salons based on Google ratings

By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Mar 2024, 13:16 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 14:37 BST
There are plenty of fantastic Portsmouth area places to go for a haircut – here are some of the best, according to Google reviews.

Below we have collected some of the besy salons across Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham which are rated 4.5 stars or above by Google reviews.

NOW READ: The Library Barbers in Southsea has been given a revamp

Here are 21 of the best hairdressers in the Portsmouth area:

Here are some of the best hair salons in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville - according to Google reviews.

1. Best rated hairdressers

Here are some of the best hair salons in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville - according to Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Green Mango Natural Salon, at 18 Ordnance Row, Portsmouth, has a 4.8 Google rating based on 188 reviews. One person said: "I had an absolutely fantastic experience at this hair salon! From the moment I walked in, I was greeted with warm smiles and a welcoming atmosphere. The service I received was truly amazing, and I couldn't be happier with the results."

2. Green Mango Natural Salon - The Hard

Green Mango Natural Salon, at 18 Ordnance Row, Portsmouth, has a 4.8 Google rating based on 188 reviews. One person said: "I had an absolutely fantastic experience at this hair salon! From the moment I walked in, I was greeted with warm smiles and a welcoming atmosphere. The service I received was truly amazing, and I couldn't be happier with the results." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Tony Wood Hairdressing, at 44 Castle Road, Southsea has a 4.7 Google rating based on 248 reviews. One person said: "Fantastic place, great location with fun and friendly staff. Definitely recommended!"

3. Tony Wood Hairdressing - Southsea

Tony Wood Hairdressing, at 44 Castle Road, Southsea has a 4.7 Google rating based on 248 reviews. One person said: "Fantastic place, great location with fun and friendly staff. Definitely recommended!" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Green Room, an eco friendly hair salon at 62 Albert Road, Southsea has a 4.7 Google rating based on 109 reviews. One person wrote: "Lovely and helpful staff, affordable and great hair results."

4. The Green Room - Southsea

The Green Room, an eco friendly hair salon at 62 Albert Road, Southsea has a 4.7 Google rating based on 109 reviews. One person wrote: "Lovely and helpful staff, affordable and great hair results." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthGoogleGosportFarehamSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice