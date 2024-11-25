Here are 27 marvellous pictures from the Fareham Christmas Lights Switch On:
1. Fareham Christmas Lights Switch On
The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre.
Pictured - Crowds enjoyed the free entertainment on the Highstreet and in the shopping centre
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. Fareham Christmas Lights Switch On
The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre.
Pictured - Jenna and Natasha as Christmas Elves
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. Fareham Christmas Lights Switch On
The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre.
Pictured - Mayoress Cllr Louise Clubley with Paul Burling, playing Buttons in Cinderella at Fareham Live
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
4. Fareham Christmas Lights Switch On
The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre.
Pictured - Mayoress Cllr Louise Clubley with Rhiannon Bacchus and Paul Burling from Fareham Live's Cinderella
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.