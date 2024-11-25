Despite having to move some of the entertainment indoors due to the weather, the Fareham Christmas Light Switch On event, which took place on Saturday, November 23, was a huge success. Hundreds of people flocked to the high street to get involved in the festive fun which included live music, funfair rides, crafts, food and drink stalls and entertainment from panto stars. The event started at 10am until 7pm and the day had something for everyone to get involved in.