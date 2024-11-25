27 pictures of festive extravaganza as Fareham Christmas Light Switch On attracts hundreds

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:53 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 12:13 BST

People braved the weather at the weekend to celebrate the annual Christmas light switch on in Fareham.

Despite having to move some of the entertainment indoors due to the weather, the Fareham Christmas Light Switch On event, which took place on Saturday, November 23, was a huge success. Hundreds of people flocked to the high street to get involved in the festive fun which included live music, funfair rides, crafts, food and drink stalls and entertainment from panto stars. The event started at 10am until 7pm and the day had something for everyone to get involved in.

Here are 27 marvellous pictures from the Fareham Christmas Lights Switch On:

The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre. Pictured - Crowds enjoyed the free entertainment on the Highstreet and in the shopping centre Photos by Alex Shute

1. Fareham Christmas Lights Switch On

The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre. Pictured - Crowds enjoyed the free entertainment on the Highstreet and in the shopping centre Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre. Pictured - Jenna and Natasha as Christmas Elves Photos by Alex Shute

2. Fareham Christmas Lights Switch On

The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre. Pictured - Jenna and Natasha as Christmas Elves Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre. Pictured - Mayoress Cllr Louise Clubley with Paul Burling, playing Buttons in Cinderella at Fareham Live Photos by Alex Shute

3. Fareham Christmas Lights Switch On

The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre. Pictured - Mayoress Cllr Louise Clubley with Paul Burling, playing Buttons in Cinderella at Fareham Live Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre. Pictured - Mayoress Cllr Louise Clubley with Rhiannon Bacchus and Paul Burling from Fareham Live's Cinderella Photos by Alex Shute

4. Fareham Christmas Lights Switch On

The crowds braved the wind and rain to watch the Christmas lights being switched on in Fareham highstreet on Saturday evening, while some of the entertainment was moved into the shopping centre. Pictured - Mayoress Cllr Louise Clubley with Rhiannon Bacchus and Paul Burling from Fareham Live's Cinderella Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Fareham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice