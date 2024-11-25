32 heart-warming pictures from cherished Portsmouth Christmas Light Switch On event

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Nov 2024, 08:50 BST
The rain didn’t stop the fun at the annual Christmas light switch on event in the city centre.

Hundreds of people paid a visit to Cascades on Saturday, November 23, to join in the festive fun at the beloved Christmas light switch on event. Originally, the event was due to take place in Commercial Road but Storm Bert meant that the Portsmouth City Council had to relocate the celebrations to the shopping centre.

The evening was filled with wonderful entertainment featured stars from Kings Theatre’s Dick Whittington including Lorraine Stanley (Eastenders) and George Sampson (Britain’s Got Talent), Portsmouth FC heroes, a cast of local performers and a special visit from Father Christmas.

Take a look through our spectacular gallery features 32 wonderful pictures:

Pictured: Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On which was moved to Cascades shopping centre because of storm Bert Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch

Pictured: Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On which was moved to Cascades shopping centre because of storm Bert Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On

2. Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On

Pictured: Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On which was moved to Cascades shopping centre because of storm Bert Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On

3. Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On

Pictured: Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On which was moved to Cascades shopping centre because of storm Bert Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On

4. Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On

Pictured: Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On which was moved to Cascades shopping centre because of storm Bert Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

