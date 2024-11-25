Hundreds of people paid a visit to Cascades on Saturday, November 23, to join in the festive fun at the beloved Christmas light switch on event. Originally, the event was due to take place in Commercial Road but Storm Bert meant that the Portsmouth City Council had to relocate the celebrations to the shopping centre.
The evening was filled with wonderful entertainment featured stars from Kings Theatre’s Dick Whittington including Lorraine Stanley (Eastenders) and George Sampson (Britain’s Got Talent), Portsmouth FC heroes, a cast of local performers and a special visit from Father Christmas.
Take a look through our spectacular gallery features 32 wonderful pictures:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.