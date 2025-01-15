A cost of living crisis combined with the rise of online shopping, and a multitude of other issues, has seen retail stores struggle in recent years. However, they say history repeats itself, so who is to say we will not go back to a time when shopping in your local high street becomes the norm again.

We asked our readers what shops they would like to open in Portsmouth in 2025 and received a fantastic response. While some of the suggestion were calling for a return of stores long gone, there were lots of new stores on the list that have not had a presence in the city before.

There was also a call for new independent shops to open which deserves recognition but whose hypothetical existence is difficult to include in this list.

Without further ado, here are 29 shops that you would like to see open in Portsmouth this year:

1 . 29 Shops our readers want to see open in Portsmouth this year Here are 29 Shops our readers want to see open in Portsmouth in 2025.

2 . IKEA IKEA was the most common name thrown out by our readers. Lots of people want to the Swedish flat pack aficionados come to the city. The closest one at the moment is in Southampton.

3 . The Lego Store Another popular choice with our readers was the Lego store. A popular choice with adults and children with the nearest store once again in in Southampton.

4 . Marks & Spencer The M&S in Commercial Road is sorely missed by our readers. Gunwharf has an outlet store but many still want to see a return to the Portsmouth high street in 2025.