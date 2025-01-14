Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The shop has become a fixture in Albert Road, while high street turnover is common in these economic times, it has stood the test of time.

Gary Scott, co-owner of Bored of Southsea in Albert Road, pegged the shops longevity on people and the city's skate community. | Joe Williams

Whether you have been in the shop or not you will likely have seen its t-shirts adorning people in Portsmouth. Bored of Southsea skate shop has been open for 27 years, serving and supporting the skateboarding community in the city and the wider area.

Gary Scott is a co-owner and pinpoints its longevity to its customer base. He said: “The basis of our success and what keeps us going is the people. Its the customer base, their attitudes, their tastes, and the environment, Southsea and Portsmouth. We trade online like everybody else but what keeps the store turning over is the demographic here, it’s good people.”

While Gary says that the skateboarding scene has been inconsistent over the years, the fact that the city has Southsea Skatepark, and now Pitt Street Skatepark, has ensured that there has always been a strong community in the city.

He said: “Southsea Skatepark on the seafront has been there since 1976 so in terms of a foundation and an anchor for a store like ours, you couldn't ask for anything else. That skate park is legendary nationally, internationally even. We are very lucky to have it.”

In the nearly three decades of operating, the shop has tried to do more than just sell clothes and equipment to skaters, it has ingratiated itself in the community and supported it as much as it can.

Gary said: “The store has been here a long time and its always tried to give back, whether that is sponsoring local skateboarders or putting on events. We have done a number of events at Southsea Skatepark over the decades and we supported the new Pitt Street Skatepark as well.

“We are not just restricted to Portsmouth though, we have done events in Hayling Island and Totton, all over the area. We encourage the act of skateboarding as much as we can.”

The shop has built a loyal customer base over the years and are now seeing the next generation come though. Gary said: “We have got to the point now where we are starting to see the children of our original customers coming through. They are the new blood, they’re 16, 17, they’re ripping and their parents are still skating in their 40s, or even older.

“To see those generation coming though that's really special because you see them coming in as kids and the next thing you know they are whatever age they are and they are shredding. It’s really good.”

While the store caters to the skater scene it, you don’t have to be a skater to shop there, with its own branded t-shirts always proving popular. Gary said: “Our own branded stuff has always done well but we also have brands that we always work with like Carhartt Work in Progress, that always does good.

He added: “We have a great relationship with New Balance Skateboarding and have known those guys a long time. They are incredibly helpful in supporting local riders with footwear but also helping with things like Pitt Street Skatepark. They've pulled money from global pots to specifically support Pitt Street here in Portsmouth.

“It’s a big deal for us, to get that acknowledgement from offices in Long Beach California, to support a skateboard park in Portsmouth, it’s an amazing thing, it’s very cool.”

As independent businesses continue to struggle in the economic climate, Gary is hoping that shops longevity continues, and that people continue to support local businesses. He said: “Support your local independent retailer. Whatever they are and whatever they do, try and support independents, they work hard, appreciate your money, and deserve your support.”

Further information on Bored of Southsea and its products can be found on boredofsouthsea.co.uk

Watch the full interview with Gary in the video embedded in this article.