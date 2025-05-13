From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas with the FSA definitions included:

Hygienic food handling – Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety – System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery.

Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are 66 of the best ratings for restaurants in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport:

1 . Best food hygiene ratings in April Here are 66 eateries in the Portsmouth area given ratings of 4 and 5. Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Five Bhais A Havant takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Five Bhais, a takeaway at 64 London Road, Waterlooville was given the score after assessment on February 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Pumpkin Rated 5: Pumpkin - Portsmouth Harbour Station at Kiosk Harbour Station, The Hard, Portsmouth; rated on March 31 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales