An iconic Old Portsmouth building housing specialist maritime and and engineering businesses has reached its full capacity, further solidifying the city’s role as a hub for research and development.

The Camber has 600 desks across four floors and now houses 300 specialist employees from two of the UK’s leading maritime R&D and engineering employers, Subsea Craft and BARtech, who are driving the facility’s success.

The Camber in Old Portsmouth. Image by Ben Parker | Ben Parker

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, with portfolio responsibility for culture, regeneration and economic development, said: “Seeing The Camber at full capacity is a positive sign of the strength of these two industries in Portsmouth.

“The land on which The Camber sits has a rich history, and its current success—combined with strong ties to the Portsmouth Harbour Authority—is a great achievement for the city.

“We’re proud that Portsmouth boasts a higher employment rate compared to the rest of the South East, and this announcement from The Camber is testament to that.”

Gabriel Remington, property manager, said: “The overwhelming demand for workspace at The Camber highlights the bright future of the maritime engineering sector in Portsmouth.

“The cutting-edge research and development underway here make The Camber an exciting place to be.

“The presence of these high-skilled, high-salary jobs is a key contributor to the local economy and keeps Portsmouth at the forefront of innovation in the UK.”

The building was originally created as a purpose-built £12million project providing a home for Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup team before they moved out in 2021. The building was originally given the go-ahead on Portsmouth City Council land with a government cash grant of £6.5m in capital funding plus £1m for revenue costs.