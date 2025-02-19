BAR Technologies Signs New Collaboration Agreement with CMET to Boost Availability of 20-24m WindWings®

BAR Technologies and CMET are collaborating to produce new 20m and 24m WindWings®, expanding wind-assisted propulsion to more vessel types, enhancing fuel efficiency, and supporting maritime decarbonisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the successful launch of the new 20m and 24m WindWings the agreement between BAR Technologies and CMET reinforces the rapid acceleration of wind propulsion adoption. With tightening regulations under FuelEU Maritime and the IMO’s 2030 emissions targets, shipowners are actively seeking solutions that can be retrofitted to deliver significant efficiency gains without requiring a shift to costly alternative fuels or major fleet overhauls. The new WindWings® models are specifically designed for mid-sized vessels and provide a practical and commercially viable path to emissions reductions.

John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said the industry’s response to WindWings® has exceeded expectations, particularly for the smaller models suited to Handymax and mid-sized fleets. “One of the biggest shifts we’ve seen is that stakeholders now trust the physics behind our three-element wing design, which DNV Maritime has rigorously validated. By formalising our partnership with CMET , we are ensuring that shipowners have access to scalable wind propulsion technology that is both commercially and operationally viable. The interest we have seen from the market reflects a clear demand for proven solutions that reduce fuel consumption and emissions in a cost-effective manner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huafeng Zhan, Executive President of CMET, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the growing momentum behind wind propulsion in the maritime sector. “The demand for WindWings® highlights the urgent need for sustainable, efficient solutions in shipping. CMET is proud to partner with BAR Technologies in expanding marketing and production, bringing this innovative technology to a broader segment of the market. This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to maritime decarbonisation and delivering practical solutions for shipowners navigating new regulatory pressures.”

(Left) Huafeng Zhan, Executive President of CMET and (Right) John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, CMET & BAR Technologies WindWings® 20-24m Collaboration Agreement Signing

The expansion of marketing and production with CMET also strengthens BAR Technologies’ ability to meet increasing demand. The WindWings® portfolio now covers a broader range of vessel sizes, ensuring that more shipowners can integrate wind propulsion technology without compromising operational flexibility. Designed with durability in mind, WindWings® incorporate a fail-safe self-feathering system capable of handling extreme conditions, including winds of up to 100 knots. “BAR Technologies’ innovative technology, combined with CMET’s advanced manufacturing expertise, allows us to efficiently scale production and deliver this pioneering solution to a wider market,” added Cooper. “This partnership is built on a shared vision: accelerating maritime decarbonisation and providing shipowners with practical, future-ready solutions as they navigate evolving regulatory landscapes.”

BAR Technologies WindWings® offers a groundbreaking approach to maritime propulsion, significantly enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Their patented three-element wing design generates 2.5 times the lift of traditional single-element wings, ensuring superior thrust and performance. Unlike conventional wind-assisted systems, WindWings® operate without continuous spinning or suction fans, resulting in minimal power consumption. Their fully adjustable camber and angle of attack enable automatic optimisation for maximum efficiency across varying wind speeds and directions. By harnessing the vast, untapped power of wind, WindWings® significantly improve fuel efficiency, reduces emissions and provides a self-sufficient, zero-emission solution that enhances both profitability and sustainability. All WindWings® models are designed for both newbuilds and retrofits, requiring minimal external power and eliminating the need for constant energy consumption.

With the IMO’s 2030 decarbonisation targets fast approaching, shipowners are under growing pressure to make strategic fleet decisions that will keep them compliant in the years ahead. The partnership between BAR Technologies and CMET ensures that WindWings® remain a readily available, field-tested and scalable solution for the industry. By focusing on precision-engineered technology that aligns with real-world operational needs, BAR Technologies is driving the UK’s commitment to delivering the transition to a more sustainable and fuel-efficient shipping sector.