Vale Southern Construction has been chosen to transform a former petrol station into a multi-million pound residential site.

The Portsmouth based contractor, which was established in 1994, will redevelop the site to produce 19 new apartments and two new commercial units.

The current buildings in the place of the new development will be demolished to make room for the three-storey building.

A CGI plan of what the new £3.3m residential development will look like.

The construction team will be on the site for 65 weeks to do the construction and the full fit of each apartment.

The new luxury apartments will have a range of one and two bedrooms spread across the the building.

Simon Jones, senior construction manager at Vale Southern Construction, said: ‘This is a logistically challenging project located on a constrained site on Station Road. To overcome this issue and maximise efficiency, all deliveries will be arranged on a just-in-time basis.

‘Careful coordination from our site manager, Andrew Parsons, will avoid any disruption to local roads and allow building materials to be hoisted into position directly from our delivery vehicles.’

The building is being bought forward by D&L Southern Ltd.

Louis Savage, director of D&L Southern Ltd, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Vale Southern to deliver this new development which will breathe new life into a redundant site.

‘The team’s specialist knowledge of both the residential and commercial sectors will enable us to transform the space quickly and effectively, bringing much needed new homes to the area as well as units suitable for local retailers.’