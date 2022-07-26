The Green Flag Award Scheme, which is given annually by environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and commends the green spaces that are well managed, setting a benchmark for the rest of the outdoor spaces in the United Kingdom and the world.

A number of green areas across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant have received recognition for the work that is being done to upkeep the community spaces.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: ‘Green spaces are really important to Portsmouth, as havens for residents in a densely-populated city, and as attractions for our visitors.

Baffins pond

‘These awards are a tribute to those who care for these spaces - council staff, contractors and volunteers.’

The award has been given to Southsea Rock Gardens, Milton Park and Baffins Pond in Portsmouth. Baffins Pond has held the award since 2011, Milton Park and Southsea Rock Gardens have both received it since 2012.

The Sensory Garden of reflection and Holly Hill woodland park have both been named winners in Fareham borough.

Southsea Rock Gardens

Gosport has also picked up two awards for Stanley Park and Crescent Garden, which has received its 16th award.

Leader of the Gosport council, Cllr Peter Chegwyn, said: ‘To have won these awards yet again is a great achievement, and shows how much people in the borough care for these two special places. It's also an indication of how much we in the borough value our green spaces in general.

‘It's great recognition for everyone involved in caring for these green spaces.

‘So much hard work and dedication goes into keeping these areas attractive places for our community to enjoy.’

Across the country, over 2,000 of these awards have been given out this year.