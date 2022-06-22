Chef Tom Hunt has joined Abri, on its ‘Living Well’ campaign, which aims to give the housing firm’s 9,000 customers in the Portsmouth area access to climate-friendly recipes and top tips.

The effort comes as the nation faces soaring prices amid the on-going cost of living crisis.

Rose Bean, executive director of assets and sustainability at Abri said: ‘We know that food poverty and fuel poverty are very real issues facing our customers in Portsmouth, the surrounding areas, and across the UK right now,

Tom Hunt at the Good Grub Club

‘Our Living Well campaign is focused on providing sensible, realistic suggestions of small changes that we can all make, that improve our sustainability, and can save us money too. We’re responding to our research findings by putting the initial focus on supporting subtle and affordable changes to diet.’

The campaign has been established in response to figures from a YouGov survey, commissioned by Abri, which shows that 71 per cent of respondents surveyed believed the world is in a climate emergency, yet 37 per cent said they feel ‘powerless’.

The partnership with Tom Hunt has helped Abri provide easy and affordable tips for customers to eat in an environmentally-friendly way.

Tom said: ‘Just under two-thirds of UK adults know that eating a diet high in meat and animal products has a large carbon footprint,

‘It suggests to us that people would be willing to make more sustainable dietary choices, if they knew how to do so in an easy and affordable way.’

Tom has recently just released a new book called Eating for Pleasure, People & Planet which provides people with helpful tips on how to save money and eat better to protect the environment.

Rose added: ‘The last thing we want to do is to encourage people to adopt a diet that may well be better for the environment but will actually end up costing more.