Aerospace and defence firm Lockheed Martin UK goes back to the classroom to inspire students into STEM
A TEAM of engineers from Lockheed Martin UK went back to the classroom as they helped students from UTC Portsmouth participate in a cyber-themed challenge.
Some 60 Year 10 students from the school were set a number of activities themed around cyber security run by education charity, The Smallpeice Trust.
Working in groups, the students used a number of techniques to decipher messages, search for information and explore various open-source intelligence sources to learn just how easy it is to find out personal data online.
A spokeswoman for the aerospace, space and security firm, which has a large base in Havant, said: ‘The students excelled and completed the challenge in record time.’
Lockheed Martin is partnering with The Smallpeice Education Trust to deliver a number of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) challenges and activities to schools across the UK as part of its objectives to inspire the next generation.