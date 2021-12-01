Aerospace and defence firm Lockheed Martin UK goes back to the classroom to inspire students into STEM

Christian Barrett, Systems Engineer Placement Student, Lockheed Martin, helping a student from UTC Portsmouth complete the cyber themed challenge

Some 60 Year 10 students from the school were set a number of activities themed around cyber security run by education charity, The Smallpeice Trust.

Working in groups, the students used a number of techniques to decipher messages, search for information and explore various open-source intelligence sources to learn just how easy it is to find out personal data online.

A spokeswoman for the aerospace, space and security firm, which has a large base in Havant, said: ‘The students excelled and completed the challenge in record time.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Israk Ali, Senior Systems Engineer, at Lockheed Martin, helping two students from UTC Portsmouth complete the cyber themed challenge

Lockheed Martin is partnering with The Smallpeice Education Trust to deliver a number of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) challenges and activities to schools across the UK as part of its objectives to inspire the next generation.