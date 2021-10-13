Aerospace firm Lockheed Martin marks 10 years of its award-winning graduate programme

Alumni of Lockheed Martin's graduate scheme along with new graduate members joined Lockheed Martin UK leadership to mark the 10th anniversary of its graduate programme.

Lockheed Martin, which has a large base in Havant, recruits from universities throughout the UK into all business functions - from engineering to supply chain - and its scheme has benefitted more than 350 graduates.

At an event held in London, alumni of the scheme along with new graduate members joined Lockheed Martin UK leadership to mark the 10th anniversary.

Earlier this year, Lockheed Martin was ranked by The Job Crowd as one the top places for graduates to work at in the UK.

Lockheed Martin UK chief executive, Paul Livingston, said: ‘We are so proud of the investment that we make in young talent here in the UK.

‘Our industry-leading graduate programme demonstrates our commitment to growing the UK skills base and playing our part in developing the next generation of British specialists - for our business, for the defence sector and for the country as a whole.’

David Lichtensteiger, alumni of the first graduate programme intake and currently an integration and test lead engineer with Lockheed Martin UK, said: ‘Lockheed Martin’s graduate programme gave me the chance to learn about what I want to do in a hands on way and to progress in my career - working on maritime domain projects from rotary to submarine systems.

‘Seeing projects that you have contributed to in action, being deployed to protect the UK, makes me very proud.’

Lockheed Martin UK currently employs nearly 2,000 people at 20 sites across the country and is a patron and member of the 5% Club, a commitment to have five percent of the workforce in earn and learn positions, including apprentices, sponsored students and graduates on formalised training schemes.