A new ‘modern, purpose built’ early careers centre at Airbus’ Portsmouth site has officially opened.

The new facility was opened by Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin and it is designed to provide early career professionals with the tools necessary to thrive in an aerospace setting.

The centre will be home to Airbus Portsmouth’s current 53 graduates, interns and apprentices, with 40 more new recruits due to join this year.

Pictured: Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin opens Airbus' new Early Careers Centre alongside site director Sam Doody | Airbus

The site will mimic the environment, processes and behaviours of working in a real Space-production environment.

Kata Escott, Airbus Defence and Space UK managing director, said: “We were honoured to welcome Amanda Martin MP to our site to open our new Early Careers Centre in Portsmouth today.

“This modern, purpose-built space will provide our early careers professionals with the tools, resources and support they will need to thrive in the defence and aerospace industry.

The centre is equipped with a replica clean-room, a horizontal satellite panel with mechanical ground support equipment, 3D printers, a collaborative robot designed to work alongside humans and ultra-high magnitude microscope.

Amanda Martin MP said: "It was a privilege to officially open the new Early Careers Centre facility at Airbus' Portsmouth site today.

“We owe it to our talented young people to provide the best career opportunities in exciting sectors such as Space, so it's great to see employers, like Airbus, investing in their future."