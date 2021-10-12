To celebrate the opening of the new Home Bargains, which welcomed the first customers to its Solent Retail Park store on Saturday, the business made a £2,000 donation to Havant-based charity Creating Chaos.

This organisation aims to empower young adults with learning disabilities to make a positive contribution to their community by volunteering within a range of activities.

The cheque presentation at the opening of the Havant Home Bargains store

Matthew Charters, director at Creating Chaos, said: ‘The young adults that run Creating Chaos are incredibly thankful for this very kind donation.

‘It will be used to fund activities and projects that we hope will benefit the community, as well as giving us experiences and skills that will help us to become more independent.

‘We welcome the addition of the Home Bargains store to the area and can’t wait to use the shop.’

To be run by a team of 81 staff members, Havant’s Home Bargains is creating 75 new jobs in the local community to work alongside team members transferring from other local stores.

The 14,628 sq ft store, which previously housed Mothercare and Laura Ashley, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Sharon Emmette is the new Havant store manager.

She said: ‘I started my Home Bargains journey back in 2013 as a team member and soon stepped up to lead sales the following year.

‘Following maternity leave, I gradually worked my way up to store manager and have been working in stores throughout the area ever since.

‘It’s a huge honour to be opening our new Havant store this weekend alongside such a fantastic team and something that I’m exceptionally proud of.

‘Solent Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.’

The Havant shop was launched with a £1million investment from Home Bargains, which has more than 575 outlets across the country.

