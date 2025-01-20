AGW to Showcase Power Electronics at Southern Manufacturing & Electronics Alongside EG Magnetics Group Partners
This marks the first time all EG Magnetics Group companies will exhibit together at this event. Visitors to stand C70 will be able to explore the full range of products offered by the group’s members: SIGA Electronics, AGW, Avon Magnetics, ETAL, Talema, and GST.
“Southern Manufacturing & Electronics is a flagship event in Europe’s industrial calendar,” said Stefan Ruuth, Group Sales Manager. “It offers an outstanding platform to showcase the innovative solutions developed by our six world-class companies. We are looking forward to reconnecting with existing customers and building new relationships as we explore the future of manufacturing.”
As a valued member of the EG Magnetics Group, AGW joins a collective of six specialist manufacturers providing bespoke magnetic components to global markets. With over 1,100 employees and operations across five countries, the group supports high-demand sectors such as oil and gas, healthcare, aerospace, defence, agriculture, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2025 will feature 500 industry leaders, innovators, and experts. The event provides attendees with opportunities to network, attend technical seminars, and participate in hands-on demonstrations, offering an insight into the future of manufacturing technology.
For more information about EG Magnetics participation at the showcase, visit the Southern Manufacturing & Electronics website.