The online retail giant is starting its recruitment drive to find staff for the Chirstmas period.

Among the temporary jobs available with Amazon are sortation operatives at the warehouse in the Segensworth business centre in Fareham.

If you start the role before November 6, you will be paid a £1,500 bonus.

Amazon depot in Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing (160645-5172)

According to the job advert on Amazon’s recruitment website there is also ‘subsidised hot and cold food available to grab and go’.

The pay is £10 per hour for day shifts and 11.75 (£1.75 Night Shift Allowance) per hour for night time shifts.

Amazon depot in Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing (160645-5222)

In the sortation operative role you will:

- Unload, lift and relocate products- Scan, sort and divert packages containing the full range of Amazon’s products.After training, you may also:- Move products using industrial trucks and machines, like forklifts and power pallets.

You don’t need previous experience for the role.

On the job advert, Amazon says that it offers a ‘fast application’ process – you can apply online without a CV, which is then followed by a 15-minute virtual chat.

