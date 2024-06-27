American outdoor brand Columbia to open its doors in Gunwharf Quays
American outdoor brand, Columbia, will be opening up in the designer shopping outlet today (June 27). The new store will be a first for the region and it will offer customers a range of outdoor sportswear.
Columbia will be located in a 2180 sq ft store between The White Company and UGG whereas New Balance will be situated in a 2,696 sq ft unit between Lacoste and Loake.
The American brand only has a few stores in the country including a store in Cheshire, Ashford and York, which makes the opening of the Gunwharf Quays store very significant.
The discounted retailer will also be welcoming a New Balance store later on in the year and it has already seen the successful opening of the Vilebrequin pop-up store, which will be open until September of this year.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We’re thrilled to announce Columbia, New Balance and Vilebrequin have chosen Gunwharf Quays as their first Hampshire locations.
“With an array of products for both everyday-wear and specialist outdoor activities, there is something for everyone at Columbia. Vilebrequin’s luxury swimwear is the perfect addition to our waterfront location for the summer months.”
