Gunwharf Quays will be adding a brand new shop to its impressive retail collection.

American outdoor brand, Columbia, will be opening up in the designer shopping outlet today (June 27). The new store will be a first for the region and it will offer customers a range of outdoor sportswear.

Columbia will be located in a 2180 sq ft store between The White Company and UGG whereas New Balance will be situated in a 2,696 sq ft unit between Lacoste and Loake.

The American brand only has a few stores in the country including a store in Cheshire, Ashford and York, which makes the opening of the Gunwharf Quays store very significant.

The discounted retailer will also be welcoming a New Balance store later on in the year and it has already seen the successful opening of the Vilebrequin pop-up store, which will be open until September of this year.