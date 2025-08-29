A family run business has celebrated 50 years in trading as its strength in adapting to situations has ensured its endurance in a niche market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy’s Army Surplus store has been a fixture in Portsmouth for half a century with the family celebrating the landmark on Friday, August 22. There are now two stores in the city as the Anderson family continue to diversify the services they provide.

Based in Charlotte Street and St Vincent Road, father Paul and son Max run Army Surplus, Maritime Antiques and Airsoft businesses. While many army surplus stores across the country have disappeared, Andy’s continues to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Anderson said: “It is a bit niche but there used to be a lot of army shops in every city, every town, but now that is going down. We're one that's been going for 50 years now so we keep going strong. I’m the third generation and I have a little girl, so maybe we will pass it on to the fourth generation, who knows.”

Three generations of the Anderson family celebrating 50 years of Andy's Army Surplus store. | Habibur Rahman

Paul Anderson is the current owner of the store that was started by his father on the corner of New Road and Kingston Road. Initially working in scrap metal, the Falklands war meant it was harder to come by so there was a change in direction with army surplus clothing, boots and furniture becoming the focus.

Just like Paul’s father demonstrated, flexibility and being able to adapt has been key to the business from the start. It is a skill now shown by Paul’s son Max, with them both enjoying going out and talking to people to see what is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max said: “I think we just like getting out and doing different things and trying something different as well. I think being so close to the sea, the maritime aspect has always interested us.

“We like going and seeing different people and just showing everyone what we're all about as well.”

Each generation has brought their own strengths and interests to the business with the store housing three different specialities. Max said: “My granddad started up the army surplus, my dad started the maritime antiques, and I've started a new venture, Airsoft.”

Airsoft is a team sport, similar to paintball but using replica guns which fire a small plastic BB. Through the new aspect of the business, Max is hoping to build a community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We've got 70 members at the moment. I want to kind of do it a little bit different compared to how my dad and my granddad have done it. I want there to be that community aspect as well, bringing people together and trying a new hobby that they've never done before.

“We have two shooting ranges upstairs and I've kind of had free rein on it and built it how I want it. It’s something I'm really interested in and excited for in the future too.”

Paul Anderson's father started the business 50 years ago. | Habibur Rahman

Having lasted 50 years there has been difficult moments, none more so than trying to keep the business going through COVID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max said: “Having a small family business has been difficult, during COVID it was really hard. It was really hard times thinking ‘what are we going to come back to?’ ‘When are we going to be allowed to go back to work?’ ‘When is it going to come back to normal?’”

However, as shown throughout the businesses’ history, they have been able to adapt to new situations.

Max added: “We've had to rely on the internet a lot, which we're very old school. We like face to face interaction to people and having that repeat customer as well over the years. So we've had to change tack a little bit, but we're getting there. We're pushing through and it seems like we're on the right track at the moment.”

With the incredible landmark of 50 years in business reached, the passion is still there for Paul. Looking back on the most interesting things he has bought over the years he highlighted a range of lighthouse lights which are now valued at around £5,000 each - at the time he had 40 of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pleasure of finding items to buy has never left him and still drives him today. Paul said: “Anyone who is a dealer, whose got a shop or anything, the excitement is finding it and buying it. Once you've bought it, there's something else out there to buy, so you sell that and you move on.”

Watch the full interview with Paul and Max in the video embedded in this article.