The service status monitoring website Downdetector recorded thousands of users reporting problems with Outlook, Microsoft 365 and XBox Live on Wednesday morning.

The site had detected 4,132 incidents of people complaining of outages on Outlook in the UK as of 7.54am on Wednesday, while 1,971 complaints of Microsoft Teams outages had been reported by just after 8.10am.

Users are reporting problems on Microsoft Teams and Outlook. Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images.

Microsoft 365 Status, an account showing updates on Microsoft 365 service incidents, tweeted: ‘We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.’

It later added: ‘We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps.’

The company said it has received reports that the following services have been affected: Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Graph. Microsoft has been approached for comment.