Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Asda will be launching two new Express stores in Fareham and Cowplain this month. These are among a total of 110 shops which will be opened across the country. Andy Perry, Asda’s vice president of convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

Two new Asda Express stores are being opened in Fareham and Cowplain, Hampshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stores are expected to sell a range of products.

"February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites. The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.” The new Asda Express in Fareham will open at 86 Gosport Road on February 13. It follows the new convenience store in Highland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda Express at 127-129 London Road, at the ESSO garage, is scheduled to open on the same day. One store in Havant Road, Hayling Island, was opened last year. The retailer is converting 109 former shops owned by the Co-op and EG Group this month. These new stores stock up to 3,000 branded and supermarket own products. Its range includes essential items such as milk and bread, lunch products, and fresh food to cook from scratch.