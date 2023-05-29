ROK Marsh offers sales and lettings on properties in the city, but now they are branching out into the Chichester region. This will cover locations from Emsworth to Rowlands Castle.

This growth has been made possible thanks to three new hires at the firm. Sales and lettings for the Chichester area will be covered by Marc Ferguson, alongside two other new staff members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: ROK Marsh bags three prestigious industry awards

Matt Marsh, founder and director of ROK Marsh with Marc Ferguson, who is heading up the Chichester division and Cailtin Gillman who is assisting him.

Marc said: ‘I’m delighted to be joining the ROK Marsh team, it’s a great company to be a part of and hopefully with my help we can build a strong name for ourselves in the Chichester area and beyond.’ Marc has over 20 years experience in property in the UK and internationally.

He works with prestigious properties, sourcing high-end properties for clients and has worked with notable brands such as Sotheby’s. The estate agent his first property sale in Greece in 2002 and now lives in Chichester – having previously being in Emsworth for eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ROK Marsh team now has 75 years of estate agency experience collectively. Marc will be working alongside Caitlin Gillman, whom he will be showing the ropes and who will be assisting him in the expansion into Chichester.

SEE ALSO: New pizza restaurant Pizzilla opens in Gosport as chef turns passion project into reality

Marc Ferguson.

Director Matt Marsh said: ‘Marc is an absolute asset to our team and branching out with the help of Marc’s expert knowledge and skill means that we will be able to continue building the brand here in Portsmouth, while creating a strong presence further afield. We hope this will be the start of a strong partnership with Marc and a bright future for ROK Marsh.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The estate agency has gone from strength to strength in recent months, receiving three awards this year. They were named Mortgage Broker of the Year in the 2022-23 South England Awards thanks to the success of its mortgage brokerage arm, RBM Solutions – which was also named as the Leading Financial Advisor of the Year for 2023 at The Global 100 Awards.