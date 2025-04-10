Olivia and Harriet May, two sisters from Waterlooville, opened Babyccinos Soft Play Café in Wellington Way in March. The new eatery and play area had been much anticipated by locals after it was announced as part of Havant Borough Council’s vacant shop scheme.

The sister have been exploring the idea of opening a play café since they discovered there was a gap in the market when raising their own children. Babyccinos creates a space where parents can enjoy a coffee and a chat while also having piece of mind that their children are playing in a safe space within view.

The café has proven popular in its opening weeks. Sessions can be booked in advance via a link in Babyccinos Facebook and Instagram page.

Here are 15 pictures of the café by Lucy Poulaki Photography:

