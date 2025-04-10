See inside Babyccinos Soft Play Café in Waterlooville - the café providing a safe and engaging space for kids and parents

A soft play café has enjoyed its first few weeks of opening as parents and children flock to the new space in town.

Olivia and Harriet May, two sisters from Waterlooville, opened Babyccinos Soft Play Café in Wellington Way in March. The new eatery and play area had been much anticipated by locals after it was announced as part of Havant Borough Council’s vacant shop scheme.

The sister have been exploring the idea of opening a play café since they discovered there was a gap in the market when raising their own children. Babyccinos creates a space where parents can enjoy a coffee and a chat while also having piece of mind that their children are playing in a safe space within view.

The café has proven popular in its opening weeks. Sessions can be booked in advance via a link in Babyccinos Facebook and Instagram page.

Here are 15 pictures of the café by Lucy Poulaki Photography:

Babyccinos opened in Waterlooville on Monday, March 17.

The soft play café has a number of areas for the little ones to explore while you enjoy a coffee.

The two sisters thought of the idea after struggling to find somewhere local to take their children while also being able to have a catch up and a chat with friends.

A selection of books and activities available to children at the soft play cafe.

