A soft play cafe has confirmed its opening date and locals do not have long to wait to have a look inside.

Babyccinos Play Cafe is set to open in Waterlooville next week. | Joe Williams

The café was one of the beneficiaries of Havant Borough Council’s vacant shop scheme which was announced in July last year. Having been working on transforming the unit into a soft play café, the sisters confirmed an opening date with an update on social media.

The Facebook post stated: “So excited to finally give you all a date to come and enjoy Babyccinos. We will be open to the public from Monday, March 17 and will be taking bookings on our website from Friday, March 14.

“Please note that we will be opening with reduced capacity to allow us to find our feet and ensure you get the best experience possible, which means that booking will be advised. See you there.”